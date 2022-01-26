The Weekly Vista obituaries for Jan. 26, 2022

William "Bill" Eugene Gross

William "Bill" Eugene Gross, age 80, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 14, 2022.

He was born April 3, 1941, in Lebanon, Va., to William and Pauline (Alexander) Gross. He attended school in Bristol, Tenn., and then went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. After the service he joined the Santa Fe Railroad in Topeka, Kan.

He is survived by his wife Sharon; daughters, Christina Gross of Topeka, Cheryl (Tom) Corwin of Silver Lake, Kan; son, Mike (Rhonda) Pauls of Springdale, Ark., and six granchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

John Wayne Miller

John Wayne Miller, 96, formerly of Bella Vista, passed away on January 16, 2022, at his home in Salina, Kansas, with his two children at his side.

John and his wife, Jan, moved to Bella Vista in 1986 when both retired from their jobs in Wichita. They quickly joined Bella Vista Community Church and were very active members there. They loved playing golf and being active with a large circle of friends, both in the church and in the community. John created some amazing woodworking projects during his retirement. He and Jan remained in Bella Vista until moving to Salina in 2012 to be closer to family. They lived at Salina Presbyterian Manor and enjoyed many years there until health concerns required a move to healthcare.

Survivors include his wife, Jan, of nearly 76 years; two children, Susan Grosser (Craig), of Salina, KS; and Gregg Miller (Pam), of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Ryan Crist (Kristin), of Abilene, KS; Adam Crist (Brandy), of Lincoln, NE; Erin Bryant (Matt), of Omaha, NE; Jami Grosser (Shelbi Long), of Sonoma, CA; Hayley Grosser, of Wichita, KS; Lyndi Cox (Vincent) of Topeka, KS; Lance Miller (Hollie), of Wichita, KS; great grandchildren Olivia and Ava Crist; Connor Crist; Emily, Megan, and Tanner Bryant; Lauren and Keaton Cox; Emree and Gracyn Miller.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Jean Miller of Wichita, and Iva Lea Santry, formerly of Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Salina Presbyterian Manor Employee Christmas Fund, in care of Salina Presbyterian Manor, 2601 E. Crawford St., Salina, KS 67401. Please designate "Employee Fund."

PAID OBITUARY

w pic

Richard L. Moeller, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 10, 2022.

He was born Sept. 15, 1934, in Olney, Ill., to Eduard J. and Cora E. (Cowling) Moeller. He grew up in Browns Village, Ill. He graduated from Bosse High School in Evansville, Ind., in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from March 28, 1957 to March 27, 1959. He married Betty R Buchanan Aug. 19, 1972, and they traveled to Germany for their honeymoon. He was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Denver and retired after 33 years of service as a factory worker where he also served as a Union Steward. They retired to Bella Vista and enjoyed traveling and visiting relatives.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; and his sister, Sue (Marilen) Schmidt.

Miller

