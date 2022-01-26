LETTER: Thankful for benefits of homeowner covenants

A big thank you to the many people that work for and volunteer for the Bella Vista POA, city council and Cooper Community. If someone lives in Bella Vista and does not understand the benefit of homeowner covenants, building regulations and amenity rules that is a problem.

I am grateful that I will never have a hot pink house built in my neighborhood nor junk cars parked along my street. One only need look at the neighborhoods in other small towns to see the benefit of property owner ordinances.

Furthermore, when a person equates their suffering under our POA/Architectural Committee to the suffering of parents in Kabul, Ann Frank or Jesus I am flabbergasted.

Bella Vista keep up the good work; I am proud to live here, grateful for the regulations and as far as I know, this is not a militarized zone so there is no need for an army of one and his buddies.

Teresa Anderson Mohling

Weekly Vista Subscriber

Arkansas native whose family has known and admired the Cooper family for 3 generations