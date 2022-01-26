Residents propose connector trail

While most of the biking and hiking trails around Bella Vista were designed and built by professionals, a group of neighbors is proposing a new connector trail. The Property Owners Association's board of directors heard about the proposal at last week's work session and a vote is expected on Thursday at its regular monthly meeting.

The proposed trail will run between Travistock Drive and Lesbury Lane. It would connect with the existing trail northwest of Cunningham Corner, making the shopping center accessible by trail.

Resident Tony Cristee contacted the Trailblazers, the group that has built most of the trails in Bella Vista. The group agreed to build the trail and maintain it for three years, General Manager Tom Judson told the board. He pointed out that problems with trail are usually found during the first year or two of use. By the time the POA takes over maintenance, after year three, it will probably be very low cost.

Cristee also contacted most of the neighbors who will be close to the trail and only one objected to plan. Judson said that in the past, when a resident didn't want a trail close by, the Trailblazers have managed to either move the trail or plant a screen of evergreens to conceal it. More than 30 other residents were in favor of the addition.

Board member Sandy Fosdick pointed out that the board could be setting a precedent.

"If we do approve this, are we going to be willing to approve an additional trail in any neighborhood in Bella Vista?" she asked. She pointed out that some residents believe the trails are "scarring" the natural forest and affecting the animals that live there. Also, there will be maintenance costs in the future, she said.

Board member JB Portillo argued that any proposal a member brings to the board must be judged on its own merit.

The board will also vote to appoint corporate officers at Thursday's meeting. According to state law and the governing documents, corporate officers must be voted on annually. They include Tom Judson as president, Doug McCash as vice president, Corinne Morin as secretary, Roxie Goines as assistant secretary and Stacie Higgins as treasurer.

The results of a survey that went out last fall will be revealed at the next meeting. The survey drew almost 1300 responses which have been tabulated. All the written comments were transcribed, board chair David Brandenburg said. It will all be posted on the website after a presentation to the board at the meeting.

The same meeting will reveal the names of the candidates for the 2022 board election where three seats will be filled. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the boardroom at the Country Club and will also be held via Live Stream.