The police reports in The Weekly Vista are unavailable at this time due to the offices of the city of Bella Vista being closed to the public through at least the end of January because of the rise in covid numbers. City officials will review the numbers at the end of the month and decide whether to open again. Publishing will resume when the offices are once again open to the public.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police reports unavailableJanuary 26, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Print Headline: Police reports unavailable
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT