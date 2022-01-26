The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police reports unavailable

January 26, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

The police reports in The Weekly Vista are unavailable at this time due to the offices of the city of Bella Vista being closed to the public through at least the end of January because of the rise in covid numbers. City officials will review the numbers at the end of the month and decide whether to open again. Publishing will resume when the offices are once again open to the public.

Print Headline: Police reports unavailable

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT