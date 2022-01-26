Pet of the Week

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Angus is a very handsome 11-month-old pit mix. While he likes kids and adults, he is not good with cats and will need to meet any potential dog friends before being adopted. Angus has already been neutered and will be chipped and up to date on his vaccinations before leaving for his new home. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Angus, or any of the other furry residents of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020, or visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

