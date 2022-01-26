New K9 officer hopes to make a difference

Officer Matt Hixson of the Bella Vista Police Department recently became fully certified with his K9 partner, Huk, and he hopes together they can make a difference in keeping drugs off the streets.

Hixson has been in law enforcement for 11 years and has been with the BVPD since November 2020. Prior to that he worked for the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, where he had a K9 partner, Axo. He and Axo worked exclusively on drug cases.

"I got into cop work to basically try to make a difference in the flow of drugs on our streets. The K9 is a great tool for finding and catching bad guys," he said.

Hixson has had Huk since Nov. 4, and they got certified in narcotics quickly. Just recently they became certified in bite work, and Huk is now fully certified in the state of Arkansas.

He said Huk is skilled at tracking, which could include suspects or also tracking and finding a child or older person who wanders off. Huk is certified in suspect apprehension, which involves biting the suspect, he said. The dog is certified in four different types of narcotics -- heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. He is also trained for article searches, Hixson said, which would involve when a suspect runs from a scene and drops something such as a weapon, a tool used to break in or an article of clothing, for example. If police are called to a location where someone has broken in and they are not sure if someone is inside, Hixson can send Huk in to search. He noted he has to give three verbal warnings that anyone in the building will be bitten. Huk is considered dual purpose because he is patrol certified and narcotics certified.

He said the most interesting things he and Huk have accomplished in the short time they have been together include some pretty significant drug busts and some community-oriented demonstrations.

Hixson and Huk have a special bond.

"The best thing about having a K9 partner is having someone to talk to every night," he said. "We're best friends. We have some very in-depth conversations. We get along really well. He's a family pet when we go home, and he's a very focused working dog when he's at work. He's my partner.

"One of the best things about being a cop is the camaraderie you develop with the other officers ... having each other's backs ... and the level of camaraderie with the dog is 10 times that. He would give his life for me and I'd do the same for him."

He continued, "When I was a little kid I thought cops were cool. They had cool uniforms and everyone showed them respect. Fortunately that's something that has continued in Bella Vista."

He said he and his wife moved to Bella Vista from Missouri because they were drawn by the beautiful scenery and outdoor activities. They like to spend time outside and also the people here are "super friendly," he said.

"Everywhere you go the kids recognize the dog and want a trading card," he said. "Its a good way to break the ice with the general public. Not everybody likes cops, but everybody likes dogs."