Fairway Notes

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently accepting membership applications for the 2022 golf season. Play is April through October every Wednesday with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights playing the red tees (whites optional), weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. There is also a spring and fall banquet.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website and the association website at: https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067 or Phil Bode, president at 479-899-7856