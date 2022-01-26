LETTER: Common sense need not apply





White picket fences, properly permitted, constructed and maintained for a decade or more, gotta go, while "natural" fences crumble by our roadsides. Sorry, we lost track of who got permits and who didn't.

One of the oldest churches in Bella Vista is receiving violations from the city regarding a sign that has been there for over 20 years. Seriously?

Most felonies have a statute of limitations of 7 years. Meanwhile, career criminals pass through that revolving door known as our justice system, because we certainly don't want to violate their rights.

It seems that the worst thing you can be today is a law abiding citizen who tries to play by the rules. Change the rules? When we say "jump," you say "How high, when and where may I come down?" Your tax dollars hard at work!

Most levels of government seem to have forgotten who their customer is. Only 33% of our citizens approve of the job the president is doing. Even fewer, 31%, trust our highest paid, non-elected federal employee and chief COVID medical advisor. And, 46% of Americans believe we are headed for another civil war. A local pharmacy advertises guns and ammo on the radio.

These statistics should scare the daylights out of everybody, especially our bureaucrats.

Christopher Tabat

Bella Vista



