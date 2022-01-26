Countdown to opening

Photo submitted/Cassi Lapp, Bella Vista Communications Director The Bella Vista Fire Department will hold a hose uncoupling ceremony for its new Station No. 3 on Monday, Jan. 31. The event, which is a traditional ceremony for the opening of a new fire station, is comparable to a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new business. The ceremony will be closed to the public due to the current pandemic situation. The new station will be fully operational and open for business after the ceremony.

