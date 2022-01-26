Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Jan. 13 were: North-South -- Len Fettig and Laura Batey; East-West -- Nancy and Dick Sherbondy.

Winners Jan. 18 were: Swiss Team Winners -- Martha Kolb, Gary Stumbo, John Frey and Dale Morrisett.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Jan. 18 were: first -- Connie Knafla and Lynda Delap; second -- Roy Knafla and Mabel Ashline

Winners Jan. 11 were: first -- Roy and Connie Knafla; second -- Diane Lewis, Mabel Ashline and Lynda Delap.

This week was in memory of Richard Meyer, a long time bowler who passed away recently.

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Come join the fun. There is no charge and no prior experience is necessary. Any questions, call Roy at 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Jan. 18 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Sheri Bone.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 18 were: first -- Chris and Chris King; second -- Al Akey and Don Knapp; third -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach. Honorable mention -- Howard Lofkvist and Deb Hemphill

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome no matter what the skill level. Information: 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Concordia Wii Bowling

Winners Jan. 19 were: first, Art Hamilton; second, Chuck Hurl.

Friday Men's

Pinochle

Winners Jan. 14 were: Table one -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Wayne Doyle. Table Two -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Bob Crawford. High Score -- Kirk Greenawalt

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Information: 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 15 were: Blue Team (playoff) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Muke McConnell and Ron Madsen.

Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Laura Wiseman, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. This group likes to play with a minimum of five players per team.

•••

Email scores to [email protected]