Blowing Springs adds tiny cabins

by Bennett Horne | January 26, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Three tiny cabins and one utility housekeeping cabin arrived at Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The tiny cabins, which still have to be fitted for plumbing and electricity, will be available to rent starting in March. Reservations are not being taken at this time, but officials of the Property Owners Association's recreation department are expecting the rental fee to be $104-109 a night with a two-night minimum.

Print Headline: Blowing Springs adds tiny cabins

