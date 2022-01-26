Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library has reverted to curbside pickup. Curbside pickup hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday.

The library's book drop and digital access will remain available during this time, and library staff is available via email at [email protected] or by phone at 479-855-1753. Card holders may update their accounts if they have expired and new accounts will be available with appropriate documentation.

All Bella Vista Public Library programs and meeting room bookings held at the library during the month of January are suspended at this time.

The And the Author Is ... Book Club, Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club and True Crime Club will meet at their regularly scheduled time via Zoom. The We're Hooked Knitting & Crochet group now has a Facebook group to share what projects are being worked on. Please join their respective Facebook groups for more information and to access the Zoom link. To find the Facebook groups, simply search for the club name in the search bar on Facebook and request to join the group.

Family Storytime is now being posted to Facebook on Tuesdays. Tune in for stories with Ms. Alex. Family Storytime is best for ages 6-8.

Pre-School Storytime is now being posted to Facebook on Fridays. Ms. Ellen will read a story and lead everyone in a few songs. Pre-School Storytime is best for ages 1-5.

Those in a group that regularly meets at the library should contact the group coordinator for adjusted meeting dates.

For information about programs offered by the library call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table announces its Feb. 3 program will be presented by Steve Cottrell on the Battle of Carthage, Mo.

Cottrell is the co-author of the book "The Civil War in the Ozarks" and an employee of the Battle of Carthage Museum. He is a native of southwest Missouri and a graduate of Missouri Southern State College. Cottrell was scheduled to be the group's speaker in January but the meeting was canceled due to bad weather.

The Battle of Carthage was fought on July 5, 1861, and was one of the first major engagements of the Civil War. It was one of the key preliminary actions leading to the Battle of Wilson's Creek on August 10, 1861.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum on at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb.3. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BVCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]

NWA Historic Foods Tasting

Tastings of native foods, some made into low sugar jams and jellies, will be featured at the NWA Historic Foods Tasting event to be held Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-5 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71 and Kingsland).

Fruits will include pawpaws, maypops, persimmons and wild blackberries. Attendees also will have the chance to taste historic recipes from old Bella Vista. The event is free and open to everyone.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open Thursday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m. A variety of exhibits showcase the history of Bella Vista back to 1915, when Lake Bella Vista was first built. Tours of the 1912 fully furnished Settler's Cabin are also available. The museum gift shop carries Bella Vista souvenirs and other merchandise such as local honey. It also sells books about Bella Vista history and Arkansas nature topics. Admission is free. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, on Highway 71 near Kingsland in Bella Vista. For more information call 479-855-2335 or visit online at bellavistamuseum.org.

City of Bella Vista

TAKE NOTE: Bella Vista city facilities will be closed to non-emergency public traffic through Jan. 31, 2022, to limit the spread of covid. The closure will be assessed by Mayor Peter Christie at the end of January.

The Bella Vista Fire Department is looking to hire a few good firefighters. A new work schedule starting Feb. 1 will be a 48/96 schedule of two days on and four days off.

Apply online at bellavistaar.gov/employment.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The 2022 Board Candidate Petition packets are available now. Those interested in serving on the POA's Board of Directors can contact the corporate secretary at 479-855-5012 or [email protected] for an electronic version, or make an appointment to pick up a printed version.

The following are important dates for board candidates:

Jan. 27, 6 p.m. -- Lottery for Candidate Ballot Listing & Candidate Names released at the Regular Session Board Meeting.

Feb. 22, close of business -- Candidate profiles are due to the corporate secretary.

March 16, 6 p.m. -- Meet the Candidates event at Riordan Hall.

April 10 – Election begins.

May 17, 6 p.m. – Annual meeting at Riordan Hall, election closes.

Surrounding Area

The Momentary -- Located at 507 SE E St, Bentonville

Arooj Aftab -- Friday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m.

Embrace the beauty of the in-between with Grammy-nominated vocalist, composer and producer Arooj Aftab.

Aftab's liminal sound floats within several spaces one might not have imagined -- between new age and classical minimalism, Sufi devotional poetry and electronic trance, singer-songwriter structure and states of pure being. Drawing from a deep emotional reservoir, her soulful and entrancing voice unites classical Urdu poetry, American Jazz, and modern composition into something utterly unique.

$40 general admission ($32/Members); $50 premium*; $30 student

*Premium tickets include a dedicated seating location in the first two rows. Limited quantity.

Student tickets available to all guests under 17 or those with a valid student ID, presented upon entry.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time. Performance lasts approximately 90 minutes. This is a seated show.

Full covid vaccination or proof of a negative covid diagnostic test within 72 hours (three days) will be required for all attendees.

Michael Gordon's Material, Yarn/Wire -- Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Picture this: a single piano, played, plucked, strummed and struck by eight hands.

The "fearless" (Time Out NY) New York-based percussion and piano quartet Yarn/Wire joins us at the Momentary for the regional premiere of Micheal Gordon's Material, a composition inspired by the sounds of construction outside the iconic American composer's TriBeCa apartment that transforms a solitary piano into something simultaneously utilitarian and otherworldly. Through hammering, strumming, and pounding Yarn/Wire creates a construction site of industrial harmonies and rhythm.

Tickets are $30 ($24 for members and $20 for students)

Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time. Performance lasts approximately 60 minutes.

Arlen Hlusko --Friday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m.

Hailed for her "sublime cello prowess" (Take Effect), "absorbing originality" (Gramophone) and "mesmerizing beauty" (NY Music Daily), internationally acclaimed Canadian cellist Arlan Hlusko presents an evening of miniatures, both new and familiar. Inspired by the recent pandemic lockdown, Hlusko leads us through a program of solo cello works, most of which were written in isolation and are centered around the themes of loss, hope and community.

Tickets are $25 ($20 for members and $18 for students)

Student tickets available to all guests under 17 or those with a valid student ID, presented upon entry.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time. Performance lasts approx. 90 minutes including an intermission.

Full covid vaccination or proof of a negative covid diagnostic test within 72 hours (three days) will be required for all attendees.

New parking garage is now open -- Construction of the new parking garage has been completed. To connect the new garage to the main building, we are creating a new pathway to flow seamlessly through our main parking lot. The new pathway will take about a month to complete and will require closure of the existing lot. During the closure, please park in our new parking garage and follow the temporary walking path to the main entrance.

Live Music

