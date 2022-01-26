Baker creates sweet treats, delicacies

Daphne Willaby's 2-year-old son loved cars, so it seemed logical to create a one-of-a-kind birthday cake for him.

The result -- a 3D Lightning McQueen birthday cake. "Everyone was impressed," Willaby said. "My friends and family said I should really do this as a business."

That screenshot in time sparked a business idea for Willaby, who now creates unique wedding cakes, sweet 16 spreads, special birthday cakes and delicious hot cocoa bombs.

She's now in her third year of operating Daphne's Decadent Delights, a Bella Vista-based business.

Her list includes the traditional delicious fare, as well as dairy free cakes, Keto cupcakes and more.

Willaby sharpened her cake decorating skills for almost a decade before launching her business. Encouraged by family and friends, she decided to start her business as a part-time venture. Willaby operates the business in between working full-time as a first-grade teacher at Founders Classical Academy in Bentonville – and pursuing her teaching degree.

Large orders – such as a Sweet 16 party – are not a problem, though. Willaby utilizes her organizational skills to prepare a week out. Cake pops, specially decorated pretzels, petit fours and a swirly rose cake created an eye-popping backdrop for the celebrating teenager.

Willaby coordinates with the client, asking them for a description, as well as photos of a creation they have in mind. That helps bring it all into focus. The baker gets ideas from Pinterest, looks at different recipes and tutorials, and researches the best way to artistically pursue an idea. "I have my information and put my own spin on it to make it my own," she said.

Such was the case with a special wedding cake with lacework and swirls. A former neighbor hired her to create the cake for her niece. The elaborate lacework was created in fondant, a special kind of icing, and Willaby added "squiggle work," which beautifully completed the look. "They loved it," she said.

Her newest creation – hot cocoa bombs – also are a hit. The bombs are balls of chocolate, filled with hot chocolate mix and marshmallows. "When added to a hot mug of milk, it makes the most amazing cup of hot chocolate ever," she said. A variety of flavored bombs include peppermint and cappuccino.

Willaby finds herself in the kitchen – and in the classroom. She believes her two passions compliment each other. "I have fun baking and I have fun in the classroom."

Her busy schedule focuses on helping others celebrate with decadent displays of artistry – and teaching tomorrow's future leaders. Teaching lights hope in others. "The best part is seeing the kids' excitement on their faces, when the light bulb goes on," she said.

Likewise, all of her hard work in the kitchen is parlayed into enthusiasm and anticipation, hoping that the customer will enjoy her creations. "Seeing the looks on their faces," she said, "that's the best part."

To reach Willaby, call 479-866-9089.

Courtesy photo Creating this unique birthday cake is a task that comes easy for Daphne Willaby, who owns and operates a Bella Vista bakery.

