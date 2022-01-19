Weekly Vista obituaries for week of January 19, 2022

Iona M. Baxter

Iona M. Baxter, 95, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 13, 2022, in Bentonville, Ark., from complications of dementia.

She was born in Centerville, Iowa, Nov. 4, 1926, to John W. Thomas and Ella (Van Pelt) Thomas. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1944. She married Dale Baxter on May 27, 1950, and lived in Ottumwa, Iowa, for 30 years. They owned Strawhackers Food Service for 10 years. They retired in 1984 and moved to Bella Vista. They were snowbirds for 20 years to Pensacola Beach, Fla. Her hobbies were golfing, fishing and walking.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Baxter; parents; brother, Bud Thomas; and sister, Margaret Mosher.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Lewis) Kaslow of Bentonville; son, Nick (Dee) Baxter of Coralville, Iowa; two grandsons; and her sister, Mary Parson.

She will be interred with her husband at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, 1000 S. Lt. Col. Leroy Pond Ave., Fayetteville, AR, 72701.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Georgiana G. Green

Georgiana G. Green, age 77, of Marionville, Missouri, passed away at 2:00 p.m. on December 25, 2021. She was born September 27, 1944, in Raton, New Mexico, the daughter of George and Anna (Ledding) Evans.

Georgiana was a 1962 graduate of Raton High School in Raton, New Mexico and served as a teacher for the Cimarron Public Schools in Cimarron, New Mexico.

On November 16, 1968, she married Harvey Green in Chicago, Illinois.

Georgiana is survived by her husband of 53 years, Harvey; one son, Kyle Green and his wife, Angela, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Cody, and Trevan Green, all of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Ellyn, Erika and Aidan Fairchild, all of Sherman, Texas; one sister, Bernadine O'Donnell, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and one brother, John Evans, of Raton, New Mexico.

Georgiana was preceded in death by her parents, George, and Anna; one daughter, Katrina Fairchild, two brothers, Norbert, Robert and one sister, Betty.

No services are planned at this time. Burial will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of the Williams Funeral Home, in Marionville, Missouri.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WilliamsFuneralHomeMo.com.

Joyce Pearl Marlow

Joyce Pearl Marlow, 105, of Bentonville, Ark., died Dec. 28, 2021.

She was born to W.J. Whinery and Nettie (Armstrong) Whinery on Oct. 28, 1916, in Darling, Okla. She lived most of her life in Twin Falls, Idaho, and settled in her later years in Arkansas, close to her girls. As a professional business woman she wore many hats over the years, from interior color designer to branch managers.

She is survived by her daughters, Jerri Mechels and son in law Dean of Bella Vista, Ark., Nancy Nolan of Bentonville; and many grandchildren.

In celebration of a life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Richard Meyer

Richard Meyer, 79, passed away January 4th, 2022. He was born October 24th, 1942, to Elmer and Helen Meyer near Slayton, Minnesota.

Richard married Harlene Botnof July 8th, 1960. He was a member of the Bella Vista Lutheran Church. He established Meyer Floor Covering and Installation in Iowa, then relocated his business to California in 1986. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bias bowling, golfing, fishing and playing cards.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald and two brothers in law Don Swart and Butch Severied.

Richard is survived by his wife Harlene; son Michael (Sherry) Meyer; daughter Brenda (Greg) Stromire; sisters Dorothy Sward and Darlene Severied; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and his puppy dog Daisy.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date at Garden Memorial Cemetery in Slayton, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bella vista Lutheran Church Youth Group, 1990 Forest Hills Boulevard, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Bruce David Mosena

Bruce David Mosena, age 74, of Bella Vista, Arkansas died Jan. 14, 2022, at a skilled care center.

He was born August 23, 1947 in Burlington, Iowa, to Richard C. Mosena and Helen L. Knight Mosena. Bruce grew up and attended schools in Burlington, graduating in 1965 from Burlington High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 – 1969, serving in Okinawa, Japan and Fort Sheridan, IL before receiving an honorable discharge. After his Military service he used his GI Bill to attend and graduate from South Eastern Community College in Burlington in 1971 with an associate arts degree in business.

Bruce married Marshia (Hervey) Boon on July 20, 1975, in an outdoor ceremony at Crapo Park in Burlington on his parent's 40th Wedding Anniversary. He always said he got "Two for the price of one", as Marshia had a five-year-old daughter named Laura. 16 years later Laura and her husband Bob Munson were married on the same July 20th date.

While living in Iowa he worked for Hagerlie's Market, Warehouse Market, Eagle Foods, The Iowa Ammunition Plant and Wal-Mart, in Mt. Pleasant.

He and Marshia moved to Bella Vista in 1993, Bruce transferring with Wal-Mart and Marshia transferring to the US Post Office in Roger's. He was the Error Report Clerk at the Distribution Center by the airport, outside of Bentonville, retiring in 2010.

His parents, parents-in-law, Byron and Florencie Hervey, one brother, Jerry Lee Mosena, one nephew, David Mosena, one brother-in-law, Steven Hervey, and sister-in-law Wanda Mosena preceded him in death.

Bruce is survived by his daughter Laura (Robert) Munson, Bella Vista, two grandsons, David (Stacie) Munson, US Naval Base, Norfolk, VA and Michael (Angel) Munson, Bella Vista. Greatgrandchildren (David) Marideth, Benjimen, (Michael) Riley, Wyatt, Levi, One sister Joyce (Jack) Nielsen, Mason City, IA, , sister-in-law, Kathy (Francis) Horn, sister-in-law, Carol Hervey, Birmingham, IA, and brother-in-laws, Randy (Susan) Hervey, Fairfield, IA and Kevin (Gayle) Hervey, Keosauqua, IA. Numerous nieces and nephew survive.

Bruce loved living on Loch Lomand, working in the yard, fishing, spending time at Grand Central Station solving the world's problems with a circle of friend's. He worked out daily at Branchwood Recreation Center.

He was a cancer survivor, having survived lung cancer in November 2013. He loved animals, especially"grand dog" Millicent and Colleen, who lived across the street. Bruce was a dog walker at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. He was a compassionate, giving, generous man. He was a member of the Lakers and the Sugar Creekers golf leagues, a 20 year member of American Legion Post 0341 in Bella Vista, a Lifetime Weight Watchers member and a member of Highland's Methodist Church.

A celebration of Bruce's life will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Highlands Methodist Church located in Bella Vista. Following the service, refreshments will be provided for all that attend.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Julie Ann Neal

Julie Ann Neal, 51, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly of Arroyo Grande, Calif., died Jan. 8, 2022, in Rogers, Ark.

She was born March 22, 1970, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., to Dalton Kent Neal and Rose Ellen (Bailey) Neal. She attended the Lucia Mar School District and graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in Arroyo Grande. She enjoyed traveling and visiting Europe several times. She also enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go on nature walks. She worked as a home health aide in Northwest Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Sheila Ann Williams.

Survivors are two sisters, Terrie Diane (Neal) McMillan (James) of Bella Vista, Sandra Lynn (Neal) Coey (Brian) of Golden Valley, Ariz.

Donation suggestions are The American Heart Association www.heart.org or your local no-kill animal shelter.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Barbara Pintar

Barbara Pintar, formerly of Bella Vista, died quietly Dec. 27, 2021, at the age of 91 with her son Doug at her side.

She and her husband Larry were longtime residents of Bella Vista. She was very active in the community, playing flute in the community band, giving Spanish lessons, and as a member and past president of the local PEO chapter. They were both members of the Bella Vista Presbyterian Church. After Larry died in April of 2019, she moved to Broomfield, Colo., to be close to her son.

She is survived by her sons, Doug and Blake; and her grandchildren, Meghan, Laura, Alan, Valerie, and Steve.

She will be buried in her family's plot in her home town of Monaca, Pa., along with Larry's ashes.

George "Bud" Walsh

George "Bud" Walsh died Jan. 11, 2022.

He worked as Operation Manager at McKesson & Robbins, wholesale Drug Company in Tulsa, Okla., for 23 years. He and his wife, Carolyn established Buddy Foods stores in the Grand Lake area which he continued until retirement. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling. Over the years, he served in various roles with the church. He taught Sunday School, served as a Deacon and was part of multiple leadership committees. He was most recently a member of Village Baptist Church, Bella Vista.

Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn; and their son, Mike; parents, George and Lena Walsh; sisters, Betty and Rhea.

Survivors include daughter, Cheryl Barbee of Royse City, Texas;; seven grandchildren; and brother. Dan Walsh of Broken Arrow, Okla.

A celebration of life was held Jan. 18, 2022, at Village Baptist Church in Bella Vista, Ark. Graveside Service following celebration of life at Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery 34 Buckstone Drive in Bella Vista.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

