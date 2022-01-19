I read the letter titled "Why the tyranny after all these years?" in the Jan. 12th edition of The Weekly Vista. The writer likens the ACC patrollers to the King Herod's soldiers, the Gestapo and the Taliban.

Sadly, the writer's message is lost in the hyperbolic statement. Does the ACC need to revise its criteria for what is approved and what is not approved? Yes, I think most reasonable people would agree with that. But I also think that most reasonable people would find the linkage of the ACC patrollers to the Gestapo or the Taliban disgusting and reprehensible. A retired member of the military should know better.

Rather than slinging ridiculous accusations the community would be better served if the writer would direct his efforts towards affecting real change.

Jim Klinger

Bella Vista