Pet of the Week

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Fibi is a 6-month-old domestic short-haired torbie, which is a cross between a tortoise shell and tabby. She is scheduled to be spayed on Friday and will be available for adoption on Saturday. Fibi is up to date on all her vaccinations and will be microchipped before leaving the shelter. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Fibi, or any of the other furry residents of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020, or visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne