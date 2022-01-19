The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Olive's little snowman

by Bennett Horne | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Olive Dirksen, 5, poses behind the cute little snowman she built at Blowing Springs Park Saturday. Olive was enjoying playing in the snow at the park with her parents, Scott and Paige Dirksen, as well as her younger brother and some family friends. It was their first Bella Vista snowfall since moving to the area last fall.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Olive Dirksen, 5, poses behind the cute little snowman she built at Blowing Springs Park Saturday. Olive was enjoying playing in the snow at the park with her parents, Scott and Paige Dirksen, as well as her younger brother and some family friends. It was their first Bella Vista snowfall since moving to the area last fall.

Bennett Horne

Print Headline: Olive's little snowman

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT