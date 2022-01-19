Olive's little snowman

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Olive Dirksen, 5, poses behind the cute little snowman she built at Blowing Springs Park Saturday. Olive was enjoying playing in the snow at the park with her parents, Scott and Paige Dirksen, as well as her younger brother and some family friends. It was their first Bella Vista snowfall since moving to the area last fall.

Bennett Horne