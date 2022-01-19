Cards and Games

Monday St. Bernard Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Jan. 10 were: Couples -- first, Nelda Tommer and Bill Schernikau; second, Darlene Kuta and Nancy Veach; third, Fran Parrish and Ernie Olsen. Honorable mention -- Al Akey and Stan Neukircher

Individuals -- first, Ginny Swinney; second, Dale Durant.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Jan. 6 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Mike Schomaker; East-West -- Diane Warren and Becky Mincke.

Winners Jan. 11 were: North-South -- Sue Rolfe and Teri Rhodes; East-West -- John Frey and Sharon Judson.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Jan. 11 were: Game 1 -- first, Bill Armstrong; second, Ron Madsen. Second game -- first, Art Hamilton; second Jerry Bruno

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 4 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Bill Schernikau and Vivian Bray; third -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin. Honorable mention -- Chris and Chris King

Winners Jan. 11 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; third -- Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. For any questions please call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Jan. 11 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Max Waugh; second, Art Hamilton. Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Linda Waugh; second (tie), Sheri Bone and Gloria Sperry.

Winners Dec. 28 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Kathy Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan, second, Marj Shafer. Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Mabel Ashline.

Winners Dec. 21 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Art Hamilton, second, Bob Bower. Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Gloria Sperry.

Winners Dec. 15 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Bob Bower, second, Marie Ryan. Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Sheri Bone. Table 2 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Linda Waugh.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 12 were: first, Chuck Seeley; second, Dottie Seeley.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Jan. 7 were: Table One -- first, Terry McClure; second, Bill Roush. Table Two -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Stan Neukircher. Table Three -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Bill Schernikau. High Score -- Terry McClure

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 8 were: Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Laura Wiseman, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk. This group likes to play with a minimum of five players per team.

Email scores to [email protected]