Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Sunday morning roadside meeting to discuss the freezing temperatures and snow that fell Saturday and continued Sunday.

Thursday, Jan. 20 Partly Cloudy Precip: 1% High: 27^Low: 13 Friday, Jan. 21 Sunny Precip: 1% High: 36^Low: 20 Saturday, Jan. 22 Mostly Cloudy Precip: 1% High: 42^Low: 24 Sunday, Jan. 23 Mainly Sunny Precip: 3% High: 44^Low: 29 Monday, Jan. 24 Mainly Sunny Precip: 4% High: 47^Low: 32 Tuesday, Jan. 25 Mostly Cloudy Precip: 17% High: 50^Low: 36 Wednesday, Jan. 26 Partly Cloudy Precip: 2% High: 41^Low: 26

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content