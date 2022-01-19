Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Jan. 3

10:21 a.m. Police received a report on Sandhurst Drive that a German shepherd is always off its owner's property and was in the roadway that morning and would not move for cars.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

9:50 a.m. Police received a report on Pamona Circle that someone had stolen four rings.

12:29 p.m. Police received a report on Riordan Drive of vandalism.

4:05 p.m. Police received a report on Estes Drive that someone found a bag with several wires in it outside their home.

8:39 p.m. Police received a report on Tibberton Circle that two men driving a white SUV came to someone's door trying to sell them an ADT plan. The two men did not have any paperwork or anything indicating they worked for ADT, the person reported.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

7:46 p.m. Police received a report on Newbury Lane that, while a person was watching over their neighbor's home while the neighbor was out of town, they saw several vehicles leave the house very quickly. The reporting person was not sure whether the individuals had been inside the home. Extra patrol was assigned.

10:01 p.m. Police arrested Blake Robert Walztoni, 20, in connection with driving under the influence and DUI refusal during a traffic stop on Trafalgar.

Thursday, Jan. 6

1:30 a.m. Police arrested Channing Quianna Reba Nelson, 43, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and open container during a traffic stop at Highway 71 and Kingsland.

11:08 a.m. Police received a report on Lambeth Drive that someone broke into a vehicle and stole a cedar box containing dog ashes and a makeup/change bag worth $5.

Friday, Jan. 7

7:24 a.m. Police received a report on McKenzie Drive that a vehicle was broken into during the night and property was stolen.

Saturday, Jan. 8

10:41 p.m. Police arrested Andy James Hayes, 39, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Highway 71 South and Peach Orchard.

Sunday, Jan. 9

2:23 p.m. Police received a report on Hollow Way Drive that someone was walking and a dog attacked them. The person reported they had to fight it off with a cane while the owner watched.

5:35 p.m. Police arrested Justin K. Myers, 37, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Tanyard Creek.