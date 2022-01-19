Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library has reverted to curbside pickup, effective Tuesday, Jan. 18. Curbside pickup hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday.

The library's book drop and digital access will remain available during the closure, and library staff is available via email at [email protected] or by phone at 479-855-1753. Card holders may update their accounts if they have expired and new accounts will be available with appropriate documentation.

All Bella Vista Public Library programs and meeting room bookings held at the library during the month of January are suspended.

The And the Author Is ... Book Club, Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club and True Crime Club will meet at their regularly scheduled time via Zoom. We're Hooked Knitting & Crochet group now has a Facebook group for you to share what projects are being worked on. Please join their respective Facebook groups for more information and to access the Zoom link. To find the Facebook groups, simply search for the club name in the search bar on Facebook and request to join the group.

Storytimes have moved to Facebook.

Family Storytime -- Family Storytime is now being posted to Facebook on Tuesdays. Tune in for stories with Ms. Alex. Family Storytime is best for ages 6-8.

Pre-School Storytime -- Pre-School Storytime is now being posted to Facebook on Fridays. Ms. Ellen will read a story and lead us in a few songs. Pre-School Storytime is best for ages 1-5.

If you are in a group that regularly meets at the Library, please contact your group coordinator for adjusted meeting dates.

For information about programs offered by the library call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Animal Shelter Annual Meeting

The annual meeting for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc., will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bella Vista Country Club, Board Meeting Room, 98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, for the transaction of all Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc., business as may properly come before the meeting. The public and all members are invited to attend. For more information contact Interim Executive Director Nancy Cullins at (479) 855-6020 or [email protected]

NWA Historic Foods Tasting

Tastings of native foods, some made into low sugar jams and jellies, will be featured at the NWA Historic Foods Tasting event to be held Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-5 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71 and Kingsland).

Fruits will include pawpaws, maypops, persimmons and wild blackberries. Attendees also will have the chance to taste historic recipes from old Bella Vista. The event is free and open to everyone.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open Thursday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m., with exhibits of Bella Vista history dating back to the early 1900's. The gift shop stocks a variety of Bella Vista souvenirs and other merchandise. The museum is seeking men and women to become volunteer docents one afternoon per month. Training will be provided. If interested, contact Jill Werner at 479-721-3122 or email her at [email protected] The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, on Highway 71 near Kingsland in Bella Vista. Call 479-855-2335 or visit online at bellavistamuseum.org for more information. Admission to the museum is free.

City of Bella Vista

TAKE NOTE: Bella Vista city facilities will be closed to non-emergency public traffic through Jan. 31, 2022, to limit the spread of covid. The closure will be assessed by Mayor Peter Christie at the end of January.

The Bella Vista Fire Department is looking to hire a few good firefighters. A new work schedule starting Feb. 1 will be a 48/96 schedule of two days on and four days off.

Requirements:

• Must hold valid EMT license (paramedic preferred by ton required)

• Must be able to pass physical test upon hire and annually thereafter

• Must be free of felony record

• Must be able to pass background test and drug screen

Apply online at bellavistaar.gov/employment.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

Christmas Tree Drop-Off -- Once again this year POA members may drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for fish habitat. The drop-off location is Pontoon Park on Lake Windsor. Make sure that trees are free of all ornaments and tinsel. Drop offs will be accepted until Feb. 1.

The 2022 Board Candidate Petition packets are available now. Those interested in serving on the POA's Board of Directors can contact the corporate secretary at 479-855-5012 or [email protected] for an electronic version, or make an appointment to pick up a printed version.

The following are important dates for board candidates:

Jan. 21 – Petition packets are due by 5 p.m. to the corporate secretary.

Jan. 27, 6 p.m. -- Lottery for Candidate Ballot Listing & Candidate Names released at the Regular Session Board Meeting.

Feb. 22, close of business -- Candidate profiles are due to the corporate secretary.

March 16, 6 p.m. -- Meet the Candidates event at Riordan Hall.

April 10 – Election begins.

May 17, 6 p.m. – Annual meeting at Riordan Hall, election closes.

Live Music

• Jenna & Friends play Jan. 19; Vince Turner plays Jan. 20; Git in the Truck plays Jan. 21; and Jeff Fox plays Jan. 25 at JJ's, 12 Cunningham Corner. 802-6455. jjsgrill.com/jjsbellavista.