Bella Vista District Court canceled Thursday

Judge Ray Bunch has canceled Bella Vista District Court scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, due to covid. The Bella Vista District Court office will also be closed to in-person traffic through January 31.

The Bella Vista District Court clerk will reschedule all cases and send notice to anyone who is impacted by this cancellation. Arraignments scheduled for the morning of Thursday, Feb. 3, will be held online via Zoom.

Fines and fees can also be paid online at https://bellavistaar.gov/government/departments/district_court.php or mailed to 612 W. Lancashire Blvd. Bella Vista, AR 72715.

We appreciate your patience through this process, as the safety of the public and our court personnel is of the utmost importance.