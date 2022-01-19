As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. It is with a heavy heart that the Village Art Club, dba Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring, announces that the Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival will not continue in 2022 and beyond. The Alliance will be evaluating our finances and resources to determine the possibility of a future event to augment our community involvement.

The covid-19 pandemic in 2020 caused us to cancel our event as a matter of public safety. Plans were underway in 2021 to hold the festival when the ongoing concern for the health of our exhibitors, visitors and volunteers forced yet another cancellation. In light of the uncertainty regarding the pandemic, our Long Range Planning Committee recently decided that the two-year hiatus presented the club with additional challenges, i.e. the loss of exhibitors to other area shows, our volunteer partners finding another revenue stream and the possibility of another monetary deficit, so it was time to go in a different direction after 53 years.

We are most appreciative of the support of Cooper Communities, our city, POA and the groups of festival partners without whom our event would not have been possible. Our club will continue to provide our community with high-quality art and craft at our Wishing Spring Gallery and give area residents the opportunity to become clay-creative with classes at our Clay Studio. These venues provide the revenue which feeds our ultimate mission -- to provide continuing education art scholarships to interested parties.

Thank you again for all of your contributions to our club and the arts in Northwest Arkansas.

Sincerely,

Jan Horan, Mary Sinkus, Denise Williamsen

The Board of Directors of the Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring