Winter weather hampering blood donations

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the exclusive provider of blood to 44 area hospitals, is reporting that winter weather is hampering donations. An area blood drive was cancelled last Thursday, with the possibility of more cancelations through the end of the week. Eligible blood donors are strongly urged to give to make up for the anticipated shortfall.

Blood reserves have been slow to rebound following two consecutive holiday weekends and most blood types are at very low levels. Less than a one-day supply exists for type A Negative, O Negative and AB blood types. A Positive and B Positive blood is also at less than optimum reserve levels.

"We hoped to see blood reserve levels build back up quickly after the holidays, but this winter storm is making it difficult for that to happen," CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. "On top of the weather impacting blood drives and turnout, we still are being challenged by the latest spike in covid cases. There are more drives that may be adjusted or canceled so we are urging all blood donors that have the opportunity to give to do so immediately."

CBCO donor centers are open with normal operating hours. There are four fixed site locations in the Ozarks, including:

• Springfield, Mo. -- 220 W. Plainview Rd.; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Joplin, Mo. -- North Park Mall; Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Bentonville -- 1400 SE Walton Blvd.; Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Springdale -- 3503 S. Thompson St.; Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

During the month of January, successful donors at all CBCO blood drives across the region will receive a pullover hoodie, while supplies last. Soft, warm and colorful, these hoodies are perfect for a cold winter day.

Please consider scheduling a blood donation. Find a blood drive near you and make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/. On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.