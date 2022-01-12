The Weekly Vista
LETTER: Why the tyranny after all these years?

by Jim Parsons | January 12, 2022 at 5:24 a.m.

In Bethlehem of Judea, King Herod sent soldiers throughout the neighborhoods searching for the baby Jesus.

In Amsterdam, Netherlands the Gestapo came down the streets in military vehicles looking for Anne Frank hiding in the attic.

In Kabul, Afghanistan members of the Taliban are roaming the streets in pickup trucks looking for Americans and their allies hiding in cellars.

In Bella Vista, Arkansas members of the Architectural Control Committee are patrolling the streets in pickup trucks looking for owners of white fences.

Many of us wonder why, after thousands of years, do some tyrants want to cause so much pain and suffering on their fellow citizens.

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista

