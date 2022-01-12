The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | January 12, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Doogie is a 9-year-old male cocker spaniel who is looking for his forever home. He was very excited to have his photo taken, posing briefly before continuing to socialize and play with others at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Doogie has been neutered and microchipped. His adoption fee is $60, but since he is a senior dog, if he is adopted by a senior human a discount will be appliedthrough the shelter’s Senior for Seniors program. For more information on Doogie, or any of the other furry residents of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020, or visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or at petfinder.com.

