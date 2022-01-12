Hobbs State Park offers WOWW

If "cabin fever" is beginning to set in, the Wonders of Winter Wildlife at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will keep it at bay. The event is scheduled for Saturday and visitors are invited to bring their entire family and cameras, too. This free, special event will be held outdoors in the Education Pavilion next to the visitor center. Warm up by the fire with snacks, juice or a hot beverage. Dress appropriately for the outdoors.

Covid safety guidelines are in effect for guest and staff safety. Space may be limited.

11 a.m.-noon

Birds & Breakfast: See live songbirds captured in the park by ornithologists, and then help them release the birds after learning more about them.

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Live Birds of Prey Program: Lynn Sciumbato of Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation will give a popular "Raptor Rescue" program featuring live birds native to northwest Arkansas.

Before and after the programs: Interactive tabletop booths include Arkansas mammals, bald eagles, the 8 "Ates," plus Winter Wildlife Survival Strategies and the Wild Bird Cafe' (make a treat for the birds). Visitors can come and go as they please. Wonders of Winter Wildlife (WOWW) is sponsored by 3-D Pet Products and The Bluebird Shed.

• • •

About Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas' 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking and horseback riding trails. The park offers 11 primitive campsites -- six available to mountain bikers -- that are the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

For additional information on park programs, trails, picnicking or meeting room rental contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection (20201 East Highway 12, Rogers).