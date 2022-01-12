Four explosions allegedly tied to arrested pair

Bella Vista Police say they can tie four explosions in the city to Ricky Lee Burnett, 42, and Joseph Witten, 38, both of Bella Vista, who were arrested Jan. 3 following an explosion on New Year's Eve.

Lt. Byron Stival of the Bella Vista Police Department said an explosion that occurred on New Year's Eve that damaged a park bench near some town homes off Estes drive was caused by a homemade explosive called triacetone triperoxide (TATP), which is very unstable and dangerous and constitutes a bomb. He said residents have been hearing explosions in the city and that the department can tie four explosions to the pair -- one on New Years's Eve, one on Christmas Eve and two others.

The two men are being held at the Benton County Jail in connection with criminal acts involving explosives, a Class B felony. Their court date has been set for 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.