Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Jan. 4 were: North-South -- Diane and Joe Warren; East-West -- Len Fettig and Fay Frey.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Jan. 4 were: Connie Knafla, Mabel Ashline and Roy Knafla.

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Come join the fun. There is no charge and no prior experience is necessary. Any questions, call Roy at 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Jan. 4 were: first, Art Hamilton; second, Bill Andrews.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 5 were: first, Chuck Seeley; second, Alice Dickey.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Dec. 30 were: first, Connie Clark; second, John Young; third, Marty Watson. All are welcome to play at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Dec. 31 were: Table One -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Van Bateman. Table Two -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Bill Roush. High Score -- Stan Neukircher

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 1 were: Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

Red Team -- Marj Shaffer, Laura Wiesterman, Sam Brehm, Mike McConnell and Jerry Vnuk.

This group likes to play with a minimum of five players per team.

Email scores to [email protected]