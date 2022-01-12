Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Dec. 27

11:29 a.m. Police received a report at Tiverton Lane and Cotherstone Lane that someone had vandalized the new Cox and AT&T boxes along the street.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

12:39 p.m. Police received a report on Queensferry Lane that a construction crew was playing loud music. Police responded and no loud music was being played at that time.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

12:23 p.m. Police received a report on Granton Lane that, while a homeowner was out of town, they saw on their surveillance camera two men riding four-wheelers on their property. Police responded but were unable to locate the two men.

Thursday, Dec. 30

11:53 a.m. Police received a report on Britten Circle that a dog was barking constantly in the neighborhood.

7:22 p.m. Police arrested Ricky Lee Burnett, 42, in connection with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a minor, during a traffic stop at Highway 279 and Highland Christian Church.

Friday, Dec. 31

12:18 a.m. Police received a report on Allonby Circle that shots were heard in the area.

12:45 a.m. Police received a report at Ashdown and Grosvenor that someone was out mudding and got stuck and needed some help.

Saturday, Jan. 1

12:25 a.m. Police received a report on Betty Lane that someone was still shooting off fireworks and the reporting person needed to get some sleep. Police informed the reporting person that fireworks were allowed until 1 a.m.

9:52 a.m. Police received a report on Connie Lane that someone set off a "bomb" at the bat cave the previous night and it had blown up a park bench. The reporting person had found a remote detonator.

Sunday, Jan. 2

11:02 a.m. Police received a report at Lambeth Road and Blowing Springs Road that someone was doing doughnuts in the field. Police arrived on the scene but the vehicle had already left.

1:38 p.m. Police received a report on Primrose Lane of a sick raccoon in the roadway.