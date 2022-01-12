Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Dec. 27
11:29 a.m. Police received a report at Tiverton Lane and Cotherstone Lane that someone had vandalized the new Cox and AT&T boxes along the street.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
12:39 p.m. Police received a report on Queensferry Lane that a construction crew was playing loud music. Police responded and no loud music was being played at that time.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
12:23 p.m. Police received a report on Granton Lane that, while a homeowner was out of town, they saw on their surveillance camera two men riding four-wheelers on their property. Police responded but were unable to locate the two men.
Thursday, Dec. 30
11:53 a.m. Police received a report on Britten Circle that a dog was barking constantly in the neighborhood.
7:22 p.m. Police arrested Ricky Lee Burnett, 42, in connection with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a minor, during a traffic stop at Highway 279 and Highland Christian Church.
Friday, Dec. 31
12:18 a.m. Police received a report on Allonby Circle that shots were heard in the area.
12:45 a.m. Police received a report at Ashdown and Grosvenor that someone was out mudding and got stuck and needed some help.
Saturday, Jan. 1
12:25 a.m. Police received a report on Betty Lane that someone was still shooting off fireworks and the reporting person needed to get some sleep. Police informed the reporting person that fireworks were allowed until 1 a.m.
9:52 a.m. Police received a report on Connie Lane that someone set off a "bomb" at the bat cave the previous night and it had blown up a park bench. The reporting person had found a remote detonator.
Sunday, Jan. 2
11:02 a.m. Police received a report at Lambeth Road and Blowing Springs Road that someone was doing doughnuts in the field. Police arrived on the scene but the vehicle had already left.
1:38 p.m. Police received a report on Primrose Lane of a sick raccoon in the roadway.