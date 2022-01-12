Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Library

Due to the rising number of covid cases, all Bella Vista Public Library programs and meeting room bookings held at the library during the month of January are suspended.

The And the Author Is ... Book Club, Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club and True Crime Club will meet at their regularly scheduled time via Zoom. We're Hooked Knitting & Crochet group now has a Facebook group for you to share what projects are being worked on. Please join their respective Facebook groups for more information and to access the Zoom link. To find the Facebook groups, simply search for the club name in the search bar on Facebook and request to join the group.

If you are in a group that regularly meets at the Library, please contact your group coordinator for adjusted meeting dates.

The library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays. For information about programs offered by the library call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Animal Shelter Annual Meeting

The annual meeting for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc., will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bella Vista Country Club, Board Meeting Room, 98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, for the transaction of all Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc., business as may properly come before the meeting. The public and all members are invited to attend. For more information contact Interim Executive Director Nancy Cullins at (479) 855-6020 or [email protected]

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open Thursday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m., with three exhibit rooms focusing on the history of Bella Vista from 1915, when it was first named Bella Vista, to the present. There is also a 1912 Settler's Cabin, fully furnished with period furniture, available for touring. The gift shop carries six different Arkansas nature books covering flowers, trees, and animals, plus Northwest Arkansas regional history books including the "Images of America Bella Vista" book published in 2021, as well as a number of Bella Vista souvenirs and other merchandise. Admission to the museum is free. Address is 1885 Bella Vista Way on Highway 71 near Kingsland. For more information please call 479-855-2335 or www.bellavistamuseum.org.

City of Bella Vista

Bella Vista Fire Department is looking to hire a few good firefighters. New work schedule starting Feb. 1 with a 48/96 schedule -- two days on, four days off.

Requirements:

• Must hold valid EMT license (paramedic preferred by ton required)

• Must be able to pass physical test upon hire and annually thereafter

• Must be free of felony record

• Must be able to pass background test and drug screen

Apply online at bellavistaar.gov/employment.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

Christmas Tree Drop-Off -- Again this year you may drop off live Christmas trees to be used for fish habitat. The drop off is at Pontoon Park on Lake Windsor. Make sure that trees are free of all ornaments and tinsel. Drop off accepted until Feb. 1.

The 2022 Board Candidate Petition packets are available now. Those interested in serving on the POA's Board of Directors can contact the corporate secretary at 479-855-5012 or [email protected] for an electronic version, or make an appointment to pick up a printed version.

The following are important dates for board candidates:

Jan. 21 – Petition packets are due by 5 p.m. to the corporate secretary.

Jan. 27, 6 p.m. -- Lottery for Candidate Ballot Listing & Candidate Names released at the Regular Session Board Meeting.

Feb. 22, close of business -- Candidate profiles are due to the corporate secretary.

March 16, 6 p.m. -- Meet the Candidates event at Riordan Hall.

April 10 – Election begins.

May 17, 6 p.m. – Annual meeting at Riordan Hall, election closes.

Surrounding Area

Hobbs State Park

The Conservation Area offers eagle watch tours for the complete eagle watch season, November-February. Eagles can be seen any of these months on Beaver Lake; however mid-December through February during colder weather is the best time to see these majestic birds.

Although they can be seen eating other things, bald eagles are mainly fish eaters. When the lakes freeze up north, the eagles must travel south to find open waters to find the fish they desire.

The following dates are still available for eagle watch tours out of Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area:

Jan. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and 30; and Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 26 and 27.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adult tickets are $15 (plus tax) and tickets for children 6-12 are $7.50 (plus tax). Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. To make reservations, call Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000.

About Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

Chocolate Lover's Festival -- Eureka Springs

The Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce Annual Eureka Springs Chocolate Lover's Festival is one of the most beloved events in the area. This unique festival will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Eureka Springs Community Center.

Begin your Valentine's Day with a chocolate celebration you won't soon forget. A complete world of chocolate appreciation will be featured at the Annual Chocolate Lover's Festival. This event will include candy, fudge, cookies and more. Vendors will showcase and promote their products while offering chocolate samples to attendees. From organic and household brand names of chocolate, to select boutique labels, the Eureka Springs Chocolate Festival is a complete world of chocolate.

Admission to the event is $12.50 per person when purchased online at www.EurekaSpringsChamber.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. Receive an early registration discount of 20% when you register before Jan. 15.

For more information contact Terra Lewis at [email protected] or call 479-253-8737, or visit the website at EurekaSpringsChamber.com and click on events.