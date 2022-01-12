Bella Vista church news

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Church Service 10:30 a.m.; Office 479-855-2780; Web page: www.highlandchristianchurchbv.org

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Is fitness on your list of resolutions this year? All are welcome to participate in low impact stretching and exercise class on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 8 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The Community Blood Center of Missouri Bloodmobile will be at PCBV for the next blood drive on Monday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the PCBV parking lot. Please call the church office for questions or to reserve a time, 479-855-2390.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two services offered every Sunday: traditional worship is at 8:30 a.m., blended worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Visit the church website at www.bvluthran.com for additional information. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Shepherd's Food pantry will next open on Jan. 7.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bible Study opportunities: Adult Bible Fellowship, 9-9:45 a.m. Sunday in McKay Hall; Men's Bible Fellowship, 8-9:15 a.m. Monday in McKay Hall; Koffee Klatch (Women's Fellowship), 9:30 -11 a.m. Thursday Lower Level; Community Life Groups are held various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m. Visit bvcc.net for more info about service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Phone: 479-855-1126; e-mail [email protected], or visit the website. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The church is located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd in Bella Vista.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church invites you to worship or Bible Study. Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is bible study from 10:45-11:15 a.m. As a conservative church they believe that God's Word is the standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome.

The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.