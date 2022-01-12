A healthy life starts with you

Many aspects of health and disease prevention are within our control. Self-discipline, monitoring self-behaviors, dietary practices, and other regimens go a long way towards a long and healthy life.

Resolving to live healthier can help you achieve and enjoy your best life by reducing the development and severity of chronic disease.

People cannot achieve their fullest health potential unless they can take control of those things that determine their health. These include: good health habits, diet and exercise, smoking cessation, vaccinations and behavior management.

Another, sometimes overlooked health strategy includes early identification of disease through screenings and testing. For instance, regular mammograms, colonoscopies and screenings for diabetes and cardiovascular disease can identify diseases that have begun but are not yet symptomatic. Implementing early lifestyle changes can then slow or even eliminate the disease process all together.

Good health habits and prevention strategies empower individuals to make changes that reduce the risk of developing a chronic disease while increasing control over their own health.

Good health habits and prevention strategies empower individuals to make changes that reduce the risk of developing a chronic disease while increasing control over their own health.

