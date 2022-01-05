Williams helps POA members stay fit

While some local residents are still recovering from the holidays, Robert Williams is getting ready to be busy. He's a personal trainer who works with POA members at the three fitness centers.

"In January it's still talk, but in February we do the walk," he said about his schedule. February is always a busy month. Since Williams is not a POA employee, he manages his own schedule.

He doesn't consider himself a coach. He's not interested in a long-term commitment. While he's happy to keep in touch with former clients -- answer questions and offer encouragement -- he plans on about six sessions with each. That gives him a chance to assess the client and develop a fitness plan so they can continue on their own. He recommends that they look at their long-time goal -- "Where do you want to be a year from now?" And then break it down into small, achievable short-time goals.

He can also teach them about gyms and equipment.

As private facilities go, he thinks the POA fitness centers are good.

"They're trying to appeal to a broader audience so they have a little bit of everything. It's a pretty good setup," he said.

The one thing the centers sometimes lack is gym etiquette. Since the POA centers are often a member's first experience with a gym, they don't understand all the unwritten rules. For instance, he's seen members take a phone call while sitting on a machine which keeps other members from using that machine. They aren't always happy about being asked to move.

It's taken Williams a little while to get used to the Bella Vista hours. The fitness centers here tend to be busy during the day when many regular gyms are quiet. Conversely, he was surprised to find the local centers nearly empty in the late afternoon and early evening when many other gyms are filled to capacity.

Williams came to Bella Vista to retire after a varied career that included a few years as a railroad engineer. He was a partner in a gym in Colorado before retiring.

Retirement just didn't fit him well.

Waking up without anything that has to be done seems like a good idea, he said, but the thrill wears off quickly and it becomes a little frightening. So he found a way to be out in the community, stay active and still have time to himself. It's been about five years, he said.

But his personal fitness journey has been much longer. After he broke his back in 1981, doctors warned him that he would wind up in a wheelchair. He found a doctor who worked with professional athletes. Now at age 65, he's still skiing and bicycling and working out.

It's important to work on your core, he said, since that helps with stability. It also protects the membrane. It's a rupture in the membrane that causes serious back pain.

When he bought a gym in Colorado, he needed to be certified for insurance, so he added some academics to his long experience of working out.

"My most successful clients are those that look outside of the box for hobbies. If your desire to get fit is because someone told you to, the chances are not in your favor to continue the journey."

One beneficial hobby in Bella Vista is using the trails. For younger people that may mean riding a mountain bike. For older people, it may be hiking on the trails. For both, a strong core makes a good first step.