Two arrested in homemade explosives case

Bella Vista Police have arrested two men in connection with a homemade explosive device that was set off in the city New Year's Eve.

Ricky Lee Burnett, 42, and Joseph Witten, 38, both of Bella Vista, have been arrested in connection with criminal acts involving explosives, a Class B felony.

Police received a report just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, of possible remnants of an explosive device and damage to a park bench near some townhomes off Estes Drive. The device had been set off the night before. The Bentonville Police Department's Bomb Squad assisted officers in examining and gathering evidence, which led to search warrants conducted at two residences on Connie Lane and Carlton Circle in Bella Vista. The searches resulted in enough evidence to connect the two men to the incident and to their arrests on Monday.

This incident fits with a series of other recent reports of small explosions throughout the city, and evidence suggests at least one of the two men arrested was involved in those events. The investigation is ongoing.

The two men will be held in the Benton County Jail while awaiting a bond hearing. Their court date has been set for 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.