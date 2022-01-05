Remembering the story of the Bella Vista movie theater

The Dec. 8, 2021, issue of The Weekly Vista reported on the upcoming demolition of the Sugar Creek 10 Cinema in Sugar Creek Shopping Center in Bella Vista. That movie theater served Bella Vista and surrounding area patrons for over two decades.

To look back in time, The Weekly Vista on July 6, 1994, announced, "Crews are proceeding with site preparation for a proposed shopping center between Cooper Communities, Inc., Model Homes and All-in-One Convenience Store off U.S. 71, Gene Groseclos, CCI director of community relations and commercial properties, said last week. 'Although official agreements have not been reached,' he said, 'the possibility looks favorable for a commitment from a grocery store to anchor the proposed shopping center.'"

The grocery store was opened in December 1997, first as Consumers, then, in 1999, it became Allen's Food Market. Eventually the Cooper model homes, which had been built at that site in 1989, were moved to the northwest corner of Highway 71 and Riordan Road, then later sold and moved again to make room for Casey's and other businesses at that corner.

In the meantime, the decision was made to build a movie theater at the Sugar Creek shopping center. On April 19, 1995, The Weekly Vista headline read, "It's official – It's a 10-screen theater." Following is a reprint from that article written by Sally Carroll:

"Part of the big news many villagers have been awaiting more than a year became reality when Cooper Communities, Inc. officials announced plans Monday to build a 10-screen movie theater in Bella Vista – the village's first movie theater.

"The 16,900 sq. ft. theater will be located in CCI's new $6.5 million shopping center....The company said it is working in conjunction with First International Theatres to bring the theater to Bella Vista....First International Theatres is owned by Morgan Creek Theaters, Inc., SB Holdings, Inc. and RDL Limited Liability Company. The company, based in Prairie Village, Kan., owns 17 theaters in Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Missouri and Arkansas, according to Ron D. Leslie, president and CEO....

"'Northwest Arkansas' expanding economy led the company to open Sugar Creek 10 in Bella Vista,' Leslie said. 'We were attracted to Bella Vista by the intense growth in the area. Plus, I think that part of the state is underserved from a theater standpoint,' he said. A property owner in Bella Vista, Leslie said his family has owned property here since 1968.

"'We're proud to be associated with Cooper Communities and Bella Vista. I can remember visiting my in-laws here in 1968 and driving through the hills and wondering if this place would ever come together. It's interesting that I can come back now, when the place is booming, and build a theater here,' Leslie said.

"Gene Groseclos...said the theater will be a great addition to the community. 'The theater will further enhance entertainment opportunities for village residents as well as for movie fans living in the surrounding communities....It's a great beginning for what I hope will be a very popular shopping center,' he added."

By August of 1995, the construction of the theater was well underway by Crossland Construction Company. The theater opened in November 1995 with its 10 screens.

On May 9, 2018, The Weekly Vista reported the closing of the theater, then owned by AMC Theatres, "Theatre staff explained that the closure is coming because AMC Theatres has been unable to reach a lease agreement with the property owner."

The doors closed on Thursday May 17, 2018, after serving movie patrons for 23 years.

For more information about the history of Bella Vista, visit the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71 & Kingsland). Regular hours are Thursday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. Phone 479-855-2335 for more information or visit the museum's website at bellavistamuseum.org.