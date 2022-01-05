RELIGION: A morning wish

Well, it's a new year. I hope you have had a joyous holiday season. I found something I'd like to share with you. It says the things I wish I had said myself, but someone beat me to it.

"A Morning Wish"

W.R. Hunt

"The sun is just rising on the morning of another day, the first day of the new year. What can I wish that this day, that this year, may bring to me?

Nothing that shall make the world of others poorer, nothing at the expense of others; but just those few things which in their coming do not stop with me but touch me rather, as they pass and gather strength:

A few friends who understand me, and yet remain my friends.

A work to do which has real value without which the world would feel the poorer.

A return for such work small enough not to tax unduly anyone who pays.

A mind unafraid to travel, even though the trail be not blazed.

An understanding heart.

A sight of the eternal hills and unbelting sea, and of something beautiful the individual hand has made.

A sense of humor and the power to laugh.

A little leisure with nothing to do.

A few moments of quiet, silent meditation. The sense of the presence of God.

And the patience to wait for the coming of these things, with the wisdom to know them when they come."1

1. Guide words: An Anthology of Inspiration and Humor, p. 13

I pray that this coming year holds a special blessing for you and that you can be a special blessing for others.

Peace and happy New Year,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.