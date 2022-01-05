Police investigating improvised explosive in Bella Vista

The Bella Vista Police Department continues to investigate an incident in which an explosive device was used to damage a park bench over the weekend, according to Cassi Lapp, city communications director.

Police received a report Saturday of remnants of a small explosive device near some town homes on Estes Drive, Lapp said.

Police didn't find any damage to other structures besides the bench and there were no injuries, Lapp said. The Bentonville Police Department's bomb squad responded to help with the investigation, as did the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Lapp said.

"After gathering evidence and conducting searches, police have been able to narrow down specific information and the investigation of this incident is ongoing," Lapp said. "We do not believe there to be any reason for the public to be concerned for their safety or about other incidents that have been reported that are similar. We will provide further details as they are available."