Museum, volunteers grateful for community's support

Bella Vista Historical Museum officials are thankful for the community's support in 2021, to the tune of about 8,000 extra bucks.

Between jars of jam and a new history book, volunteers count themselves lucky that Bella Vista neighbors continue to support local historical endeavors.

While 2021 was full of concern on a national basis, local volunteers got busy, finding ways to support their beloved museum and preserve Bella Vista history.

Volunteer Jill Werner created 102 unique jam flavors, and made around 1,000 jars of jam to give away in return for a $5-per-jar donation to the museum. She also hosted several jam making classes in her home. As a result, she brought in nearly $4,000 in 2021 for the museum, said Xyta Lucas, Bella Vista Historical Society co-president.

This year, Werner plans to continue making jam and will raise her price to $6, as another local woman is creating jam. Werner doesn't want to undercut her.

Museum officials also saw a great deal of success when Lucas and co-president Dale Phillips co-wrote and published, "Images of America: Bella Vista." All proceeds benefit the museum. Sales of this book have brought in about $4,000 in profit for the museum this year.

"This year was a busy one with our new book and book signings, and December was especially full with Christmas events," Lucas said. "We canceled our annual thank you luncheon for our volunteers and their guests due to covid last year, so we were happy to hold it again this year. It was held at Papa Mike's with about 35 people in attendance," she said.

"In the meantime, Jill had suggested that we stay open extra hours around the Christmas holidays, and came up with the theme 'Christmas in Old Bella Vista' for Dec. 23 and 24. We were very happy to have 75 people show up over those two days to tour the museum and our Settler's Cabin, to take advantage of sales in our gift shop for last-minute Christmas presents and enjoy our homemade refreshments."

The museum staff also celebrated the 100th anniversary of golf in Bella Vista this year by creating a permanent exhibit on the lawn of the museum. The exhibit consists of an old concrete and rock tee box that the Linebargers had on each of the nine holes of their golf course built in 1921, which was moved to the museum grounds thanks to donor Sara Parnell, and a present day 18th hole marker from the Berksdale golf course, donated by the POA after Berksdale became a 9-hole golf course.

In 2013, former volunteer Babs Thomas, who has since moved out of state, suggested that the museum have ongoing temporary rotating exhibits to attract more return visits, and that practice has continued. In coming weeks, officials plan on ones featuring former Society president Gil Fite and information on fishing.

Lucas said she is thankful for all the groups and individuals who made donations in 2021, since the museum had to be closed for most of 2020 and cancel all fundraising events. The financial assistance from the City of Bella Vista is also most welcome, she said, as well as lawn care and printing services provided as needed by the Bella Vista Village Property Owners Association.