Local entrepreneur caters to mountain bikers

Kevin Foss of Bella Vista has created Solus Trailwear, a line of apparel based on local bike trails.

Foss moved to Bella Vista five years ago from a Chicago suburb because of the cheaper real estate, cheaper property taxes, better weather and better recreation, he said. He was a professional BMX freestyler in the 1980s and rode for Zeronine and then for Murray Bicycles and Jolly Rancher candies. He did 115 shows in the summer of 1986, and they were at Walmarts. A lot of them were grand openings, he said, and he got to meet Sam Walton. He was not familiar with Walmart at the time and didn't know who Sam Walton was. Moving to Northwest Arkansas all these years later was a kind of coming full circle, he said.

When he first settled here, he was not sure how to break into the bike business. Then he figured out no one was making shirts based on the local trails. People come to this area on vacation to bike the trails, and he reasoned he could make shirts for tourists and locals who would enjoy the shirts if they enjoyed the trails. Foss has owned a shirt company before, he said. He has a product development background and went to school for business, earning an MBA.

The word "Solus" is in the dictionary and means "alone and unaccompanied," he said. However, he said, if you break up the word into "solo" and "us" it represents that biking is an activity that can be done alone or with other people.

"Mountain biking is you and the bike ... you can do it with other people, but the motivation comes from you," he said.

"Follow your inner compass" is the slogan Foss created.

Trail map shirts highlight the outline of different trails -- Back 40, Little Sugar, The Ledges, Blowing Springs, Down Under, All American, Razorback Greenway and Gravity Zone. There are also trail feature shirts, which have imaginitive representations of different trail features.

Foss has also created a mountain bike race team, which is the marketing arm of the company. He said the team is doing very well and mostly does enduro but some cross country.

The company also has an MTB 479 series of shirts. MTB stands for mountain biking, and 479 is the local area code. Foss said the combination of letters and numbers is "a local rallying call ... a shoutout to people who live here, and tourists can get behind it too." MTB 479 is always in black and silver, and it is designed to look like a BMX number plate.

Performance T-shirts, jerseys, headbands, hats, stickers and socks are also available.

The mountain biking team volunteers with Pedal it Forward, a nonprofit group that restores donated bicycles and gives them to people in need. The team also adopted part of the Slaughter Pen trail through Friends of Arkansas Single Track Trail Adoption Program.

Solus Trailwear merchandise is available at Phat Tire in Bentonville, Strider, Buddy Pegs and Oz E-Bikes and online at www.solustrailwear.com.