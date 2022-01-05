Increased revenue, new amenities boost POA in 2021

The year 2021 was a good year for the POA, with new amenities and increased revenue.

Golf numbers continued to be good, according to reports posted on the POA website, bellavistapoa.com/governance/financial. In 2020, the Golf Committee learned that the pandemic seemed to help POA golf. Members working from home resulted in more time to spend on golf. The trend seemed to continue in 2021. In November, the most recent numbers available, golf was up by over 3,000 rounds over 2020. The driving ranges were also busy, up over 4,000 buckets of ball according to the year to date numbers.

In spite of an early cold snap that closed courses for a few days in early November, the rounds played in November 2021 totaled 163,076. In November 2019, the total rounds were 131,244.

Bella Vista hosted two national golf tournaments in 2021. The Bella Vista Charity Classic, part of the All-Pro Tour, brought over 200 professional golfers to the area in June. That included 150 men and about 70 women. Winners were Sam Triplett of Paradise Valley, Arizona, and Jessica Porvasnick of Hinckley, Ohio.

The tournament raised $41,624 total, a record for its five-year history. The money was split between five local non-profits: the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, the Courtesy Van, Bella Vista Community Television, the Benton County Boys and Girls Club and the Bella Vista Rotary Club.

In September, the American Junior Golf Association brought the Accenture tournament to the Highlands along with almost 80 young golfers.

Although the POA is still repaying a loan from the Water Department that was used to put out the Trafalgar Road fire in 2019, funds were found for several projects.

In July, the Gear Garden opened in Blowing Springs Park. The outdoor venue serves beer and soft drinks from a converted shipping container. Later in July, POA Business Director Tommy Lee told the board that it had almost paid for itself.

Pickleball courts opened at Branchwood and were so popular they were expanded almost immediately.

The Highlands Clubhouse became a popular pub and the board approved a capitol project to add a pizza oven to increase food options in October. The plan was to introduce the new menu after the first of the year.

POA restaurants did well in 2021. Early in the year, when covid restrictions were in place, Lee told the board that both Lakepoint and the BV Grill at the Country Club had an advantage over many other locations because space typically used for events allowed tables to spread out.

Year to date numbers, published in November, show all four facilities – the Gear Garden, Highlands, Lakepoint and BV Bar and Grill -- were all doing better than budget. The Food and Beverage Division was on track to break a revenue record, treasurer Stacy Higgins told the board.

Three small trail projects were approved by the POA board, after the Trailblazers promised to take care of all maintenance costs for three years. During the last assessment election, the board promised to keep trail costs frozen for three years.

The most controversial of the three projects will add a loop and some playground equipment, as well as trail head parking near Riordan Road. The location was once a part of the Berksdale Golf course but a large section of that course was closed after flooding in 2017.