The Teen Advisory Board, with the guidance of Alex Newman and Ellen Farwell, hosted a Gingerbread House Competition in December at the Bella Vista Public Library, collecting six entries. After a total of 185 votes coming from the community, the winners are:

First place – House E; Second place – House B; Third place – House C

The Bella Vista Public Library Teen Advisory Board looks forward to hosting the competition again next year.

Courtesy Bella Vista Public Library Gingerbread house B



Courtesy Bella Vista Public Library Gingerbread house C



Courtesy Bella Vista Public Library Gingerbread house D



Courtesy Bella Vista Public Library Gingerbread house E