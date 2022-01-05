Cooper's success 50 years ago

John Cooper, Sr., published his monthly newspaper, the Village Vista (which later became today's The Weekly Vista), starting in July 1965. He had purchased Lake Bella Vista and the surrounding acreage from E.L. Keith in January 1964, started buying up farms between the lake and the Missouri state line, and opened Bella Vista Village in May 1965. The following article was printed in the January 1972 Village Vista, and was headlined, "1971: Bella Vista's Most Successful Year."

During 1971 Bella Vista Village enjoyed its most successful year to date – sales of property at this 17,000 acre leisure-recreational community set new records. Construction, which has been steady and rapid during the six years of Bella Vista's existence, reached new proportions this year.

Sales of building lots for 1971 at Bella Vista Village passed the $31 million mark late in the year. Village Homes, Inc., the home-building subsidiary of Cooper Communities, Inc., has grown since its founding a year ago to the largest home builder in Arkansas. At Bella Vista, 268 homes were completed. The 380 new homes sold at Bella Vista Village during the year represent a total value of $2.2 million.

Population has grown steadily. During 1971, permanent residency climbed past 1,000. This steadily growing population has made necessary an entire range of service facilities normal to the growth of a community.

Construction during the year including a multi-million dollar recreation facility (the second at Bella Vista Village), a commercial area which includes an auto service center, food market, drive-in restaurant, barber shop and beauty salon, drapery shop, washeteria and numerous offices. An ultra-modern medical center (part of a phased retirement and medical service facility) was opened in the spring. The clinic building also houses a fully stocked and professionally staffed pharmacy.

Other facilities, more unique to Bella Vista's recreation-oriented community, included a third big fishing lake (Lake Norwood), a second 18-hole championship golf course and a heated fishing dock on Lake Avalon.

In their constant effort to expand community facilities to meet the needs of a growing population, the Bella Vista Construction Division laid 11 ¾ miles of sewer and water lines, opened 36 miles of new streets and paved an additional nine miles of roadway.

Plans for 1972 include the construction of a fourth lake (Lake Rayburn), a new area of townhouse apartments near the existing townhouses, a Beaver Lake District hookup to the Lancashire water tower, and the extension of water lines into Lambeth Subdivision.

For more information about the history of Bella Vista, visit the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71 & Kingsland). Regular hours are Thursday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. Call 479-855-2335 or visit the museum's website at bellavistamuseum.org for more information.