Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Dec. 23 were: North-South -- Robert Makela and Jeffrey Starr; East-West -- Mike Foley and Jeff LaCaze.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 28 were: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin with perfect score; second -- Chris and Chris King; third -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher. Honorable mention -- Howard Lofkvist and Deb Hemphill.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. For any questions please call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Wii Bowling

Winners Dec. 29 were: first, Ron Madsen; second, Art Hamilton.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 29 were: first, Chuck Seeley; second, Linda Ervin.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Email scores to [email protected]