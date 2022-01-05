Bella Vistans endure emotional 2021

Bella Vista residents were put through a range of emotions in the past year as 2021 dealt a myriad of highs and lows over the course of its 365-day existence.

The year began with a continued focus on the covid pandemic despite optimistic hopes the sickness that wrecked 2020 was finally under control and fading into the rear view mirror.

As the new year unfolded, organizations such as the Bella Vista Public Library and Farmer's Market began to re-open while looking to get back to a sense of normalcy while zoom meetings were continued by various city entities.

Before the new year was over the Bella Vista Fire Department would emerge as a leader in vaccination clinics, not only taking care of hundreds of the city's residents who desired to be vaccinated, but also helping other cities in the area get their residents vaccinated.

In June a tragedy in neighboring Pea Ridge touched Bella Vista and its police department when Officer Kevin Apple, of the PRPD, was killed during a stop at a convenience store in Pea Ridge. The alleged capital murder suspects fled from the scene, leading authorities on a high-speed chase to Bella Vista, where BVPD Officer John Hearron was able to chase them down and apprehend both of the suspects.

For his courageous efforts, Hearron was named the Officer of the Year for Benton County by the office of the Arkansas Attorney General.

Also in June the Property Owners Association was dismissed as a defendant in a lawsuit filed in 2020 over the stump dump fire. Judge Brad Karren made his ruling after hearing from attorneys representing the association and 148 plaintiffs who were suing the association.

Another lawsuit dealing with the stump dump is expected to be heard later this year. It was filed on Nov. 27, 2018, on behalf of Curtis and Tiffany Macomber, who are also suing on behalf of their two minor children. Stacey Lewis, Bart Lewis, Norvil Lantz and Mary Joan Lantz were added on march 14, 2019, as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

An underground fire burned at the Trafalgar Road stump dump site for months before the association hired firms to put it out. City firefighters discovered the fire on July 29, 2018.

The next month, on July 28, Bella Vista city officials broke ground on a new public safety building to be built next to the street department facility on Forest Hills Boulevard. The building will house the administrative offices of the Bella Vista Police Department, the Bella Vista District Court offices and the dispatch center for the Bella Vista Fire Department and EMS department.

The new facility was made possible when voters passed a $24.3 million bond in March of 2020. A total of $18.3 million will be used for the public safety building with the balanced earmarked for a new Fire Station No. 3 and a training tower for BVFD.

According to the city, the public safety building will be "46,000 square feet and will accommodate the city's needs for the next 30 years."

In August the city began a heartbreaking journey when one of its residents, Barbara Doyle, 74, went missing from the Brookfield Assisted Living facility on Aug. 12.

Search parties worked unsuccessfully to find her for almost two weeks. Her body was located on Aug. 25, in the woods off Forest Hills Boulevard near the Presbyterian Church, while at the same time a candlelight vigil was being held in her honor at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista.

During the vigil, Barbara Doyle's husband, Jack, told the gathering, "I continue to be overwhelmed by the support we have received," he said. "We get asked all the time, 'What can we do?' The best thing is what we're doing right now, and that is to pray."

After officials found his wife's body, Jack Doyle said, "The longer it went, the longer we thought it could go on indefinitely. It could have been one of those situations where you never know what happened."

"We may never know" whether she suffered, he said. "I guess we just have to trust God in his infinite mercy."

Chris Doyle of Steubenville, Ohio, described his mother as an amazing lady.

"She had a big, infectious grin and laughter," he said. "She loved animals, especially dogs."

He also remembered his mother's wit and that she was quick with a joke.

He said it wasn't the ending his family wanted, but he will continue to trust in God.

"She loved us," he said. "She was a fierce champion for her family. She was always our coach, our cheerleader, our supporter."

A ribbon cutting on Thursday, Sept. 30, paved the way for the opening of the Bella Vista Bypass the next day, ushering traffic around U.S. 71, which runs through Bella Vista.

After 30 years of studying, planning and constructing multiple phases of I-49, the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is excited to finally see I-49 completed by ARDOT and MODOT," Tim Conklin, the commission's assistant director told Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Ron Wood.

The next month the city found itself grieving again for one of its own when Bella Vista Police Officer Chris Cummins, 38, died while being hospitalized with covid since mid-September.

The BVPD announced the loss of their brother with this post on its Facebook page: "It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of one of our own today and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Officer Cummins."

Cummins, who began his career in law enforcement in 2009, was with the BVPD for a year and a half.

A procession of family members and law enforcement officers escorted his body to Rogers where a service was held on Oct. 29.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Evan Anderson, 26, of Bella Vista, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for soliciting sex from a 13-year-old girl. Anderson, who was arrested in September of 2019, was found guilty of three counts of sexual indecency with a child and faced up to six years in prison on each count.

Bella Vista residents were treated to a visit from United States Congressman Steve Womack on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Rogers native was the keynote speaker at the Veteran's Day celebration held at the New Life Christian Church in Bella Vista.

Womack, who referred to Bella Vista as "the city that bleeds red, white and blue," told the audience, "It is amazing to me the collection, the diversity and the service of the people of this great community."

The city enjoyed a quiet month of December. Unseasonably warm temperatures kept the trails and campgrounds busy and Santa Claus showed his favor by making his rounds, which included a wonderful celebration at the library.

Even though the year ended with a bigger-than-usual bang, resulting in a couple of arrests to lead the 2022 Year in Review, the majority of Bella Vistans enjoyed a quiet close to 2021 and a happy beginning to 2022.