Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Dec. 20

6:11 p.m. Police received a report on Dunkeld Drive that someone lost $1,000 in a scam.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

5:56 p.m. Police received a report on Slaggford Lane that an aggressive pit bull was running loose outside.

9:37 p.m. Police received a report on Elizabeth Drive that someone was in their basement and could hear a person at the door and banging on the walls like someone was trying to break in.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

6:46 p.m. Police arrested Nathan John Maxwell, 22, in connection with a warrant out of Benton County and driving on a suspended driver's license during a traffic stop at Old Legion.

8:36 p.m. Police received a report on Highlands Boulevard that a black cow was in the middle of the road. Police notified the owner that the cow went into the woods behind Heritage Baptist Church.

Thursday, Dec. 23

8:10 a.m. Police received a report on Robin Road that a utility trailer was stolen during the night.

Friday, Dec. 24

2:05 p.m. Police received a report at Evanton Road and Hiwasse Road that people had heard about 20 shots in the area.

6:33 p.m. Police received a report on Cambria Lane that neighbors saw lights going on and off inside a home where the homeowners were out of state. Police responded and learned there was someone taking care of the cats at the residence.

9:01 p.m. Police received a report on Hope Drive that someone stole the tag off a person's truck.

Saturday, Dec. 25

12:27 p.m. Police received a report on Daggett Lane regarding a missing Amazon package that was delivered on Dec. 17.

Sunday, Dec. 26

9:29 p.m. Police received a report on Radcliffe Drive of a barking dog.