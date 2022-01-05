Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Animal Shelter Annual Meeting

The annual meeting for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc., will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bella Vista Country Club, Board Meeting Room, 98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, for the transaction of all Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc., business as may properly come before the meeting. The public and all members are invited to attend. For more information, contact Nancy Cullins, Interim Executive Director at (479) 855-6020 or [email protected]

^Battle of Carthage -- Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce that the Jan. 6 program will be presented by Steve Cottrell on the Battle of Carthage, Mo.

Steve is the co-author of the book "The Civil War in the Ozarks" and an employee of the Battle of Carthage Museum. Steve is a native of southwest Missouri and a graduate of Missouri Southern State College.

The Battle of Carthage was fought on July 5, 1861, and was one of the first major engagements of the Civil War. It was one of the key preliminary actions leading to the Battle of Wilson's Creek on Aug. 10, 1861.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista. The museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open Thursday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m., with exhibits of Bella Vista history going back to the early 1900's on display. The museum gift shop stocks a variety of Bella Vista souvenirs and other merchandise. The museum is currently seeking men and women to become volunteer docents one afternoon per month. Training provided. If interested, contact Jill Werner, 479-721-3122 or [email protected] Address: 1885 Bella Vista Way, on Highway 71 near Kingsland in Bella Vista. Information: 479-855-2335 or www.bellavistamuseum.org. Free admission.

Bella Vista Library

We're Hooked! Knitting & Crochet Club -- 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6; knitting and crochet lovers of all levels are welcome. There will be an instructor to teach basic knitting. The library will provide knitting supplies.

Silent Library Teen Night -- 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7; Teen Night this month is a version of Silent Library. Teen night is for ages 13-17. Please note that the library is closed during this event to ensure the safety of the teens. No regular library business will be conducted during Teen Night.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10; this club reads contemporary romance with hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice. January's book is "Hosed" by Pippa Grant and Lili Valente, the first in their Happy Cat series.

And the Author Is ... Book Club -- 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan 13; this book club is perfect for readers who love books of all sorts. Each month a new author is chosen and you select any book in the author's repertoire then meet for discussion. January's author is Blake Crouch. The library has many of Crouch's novels on its shelves and through the digital library.

Teen Advisory Board -- Teen Advisory Board (TAB) members meet once a month to plan Teen Nights, create events and work on service projects for the library and community. The next meeting will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Pre-School Storytime -- Pre-School Storytime is moving to 10 a.m. beginning Jan. 7. They meet every Friday morning to sing, dance, listen to stories and make crafts. Pre-School Storytime is best for ages 1-5.

Family Storytime -- 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday; Family Storytime is for families with children ages 6-8 to gather for age-appropriate crafts, stories and activities.

Meeting Rooms -- The two meeting rooms inside the library are available for reservation. In order to reserve a room, applicants must have: a library card in good standing, a completed room use application and a signed copy of the room use policies. Please call the library at 479-855-1753 for more information.

Bella Vista Library Foundation is taking donations to expand the library's parking lot. To donate to this project, please mail contributions to the Bella Vista Library Foundation at 11 Dickens Place Bella Vista, AR 72714. Donations should be clearly designated for the parking lot expansion.

The libary is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays. For information about programs offered by the library call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

Christmas Tree Drop-Off -- Again this year you may drop off live Christmas trees to be used for fish habitat. The drop off is at Pontoon Park on Lake Windsor. Make sure that trees are free of all ornaments and tinsel. Drop off accepted until Feb. 1.

The 2022 Board Candidate Petition packets are available now. Those interested in serving on the POA's Board of Directors can contact the corporate secretary at 479-855-5012 or [email protected] for an electronic version, or make an appointment to pick up a printed version.

The following are important dates for board candidates:

Jan. 21 – Petition packets are due by 5 p.m. to the corporate secretary.

Jan. 27, 6 p.m. -- Lottery for Candidate Ballot Listing & Candidate Names released at the Regular Session Board Meeting.

Feb. 22, close of business -- Candidate profiles are due to the corporate secretary.

March 16, 6 p.m. -- Meet the Candidates event at Riordan Hall.

April 10 – Election begins.

May 17, 6 p.m. – Annual meeting at Riordan Hall, election closes.

Surrounding Area

Hobbs State Park

The Conservation Area offers eagle watch tours for the complete eagle watch season, November-February. Eagles can be seen any of these months on Beaver Lake; however mid-December through February during colder weather is the best time to see these majestic birds.

Although they can be seen eating other things, bald eagles are mainly fish eaters. When the lakes freeze up north, the eagles must travel south to find open waters to find the fish they desire.

The following dates are still available for eagle watch tours out of Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area:

Jan. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and 30; and Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 26 and 27.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adult tickets are $15 + tax and tickets for children 6-12 are $7.50 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. To make reservations, call Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000.

About Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

Chocolate Lover's Festival -- Eureka Springs

The Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce Annual Eureka Springs Chocolate Lover's Festival is one of the most beloved events in the area. This unique festival will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Eureka Springs Community Center.

Begin your Valentine's Day with a chocolate celebration you won't soon forget. A complete world of chocolate appreciation will be featured at the Annual Chocolate Lover's Festival. This event will include candy, fudge, cookies and more. Vendors will showcase and promote their products while offering chocolate samples to attendees. From organic and household brand names of chocolate, to select boutique labels, the Eureka Springs Chocolate Festival is a complete world of chocolate.

Admission to the event is $12.50 per person when purchased online at www.EurekaSpringsChamber.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. Receive an early registration discount of 20% when you register before Jan. 15.

For more information contact Terra Lewis at [email protected] or call 479-253-8737, or visit the website at EurekaSpringsChamber.com and click on events.