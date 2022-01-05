Bella Vista church news

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Shepherd's Food pantry will next open on Jan. 7.

There are two services offered every Sunday: traditional worship is at 8:30 a.m., blended worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Visit the church website at www.bvluthran.com for additional information. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Bella Vista Community Church

Bible Study opportunities: Adult Bible Fellowship, 9-9:45 a.m. Sunday in McKay Hall; Men's Bible Fellowship, 8-9:15 a.m. Monday in McKay Hall.

Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m. Visit bvcc.net for more info about service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Phone: 479-855-1126; e-mail [email protected], or visit the website. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The church is located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd in Bella Vista.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church invites you to worship or Bible Study. Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is bible study from 10:45-11:15 a.m. As a conservative church they believe that God's Word is the standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome.

The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.