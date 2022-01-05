Author draws on experience for novels

Local author Doug Godsman drew upon his experience as an immigrant when writing a series of novels that he self-published.

He was born in Scotland in 1941.

"Growing up I was a jock. I was a good student," he said. He received some exam results that allowed him to enter university early. He entered a five-year apprenticeship at a chartered accountant firm. It was a paid apprenticeship, and it was the first time that firm had paid their apprentices, he said.

"It was the biggest mistake of my life," he said.

He went to the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, played rugby and won the Scottish University Championship and was chosen for the Scottish University Select Team. He added, modestly, that there are only four universities in Scotland.

In 1966 he moved to London. He found the lifestyle he was able to sustain there great as a bachelor but not sustainable after getting married. A friend wrote a letter about Vancouver and the beautiful scenery and the money to be made, so Godsman and his first wife, Wilma, decided to move there. His immigration experience was a positive one, and it made a big impression on him. In Vancouver, he joined a company as an efficiency expert and then later joined a computer company where he worked for 20 years. In his spare time he skied, sailed and played rugby.

At one point he and Wilma traveled to New Zealand because she was going to play field hockey for the national team there.

"New Zealand is the most beautiful country with the most beautiful people," he said. "If I wasn't living here I'd like to live there."

Then they decided to tour Europe for a year and a day, seeing a large chunk of the European countries.

"Every day was a highlight. It was fantastic," he said.

Following that he was working in the computer world as a project leader. He and Wilma parted ways. The computer company wasn't doing well, and employees were encouraged to take furloughs, so Godsman took one and went to South Africa for six months. He said Kruger National Park is magnificent. It is a "reverse zoo," he said. Tourists move through the area in a vehicle with a cage on it, and animals may come up to them, he said.

Back in Canada, his second wife left him, and he felt betrayed and decided to be more picky about who he spent his time with, he said. So he married a minister named Heather and they moved to California. This time the immigration experience proved more difficult. Heather had all the right papers and was allowed through. Godsman had all the right papers and was not allowed through, he said, however, the next day he came back and was allowed through.

They moved to Bonita, Calif., and then Heather told Godsman she was gay and he was single again.

Then he met his current wife, Phyllis, online.

"We clicked from first sight," he said.

Phyllis had family in Bella Vista, so the couple visited the area and decided they could be happy here. They have lived here for the past 12 years, except for two when they were traveling the country in an RV.

Writing novels is a relatively new pursuit for Godsman. He knew he had to fill his time in a meaningful way when he retired, he said, and so he thought about writing his memoirs. However, he found his writing style boring, so he decided to take a writing course at Northwest Arkansas Community College. He turned in a short story and the professor told him it was good enough to be published.

Godsman knew he wanted Ellis Island to be part of his novel. Since then he has written Highland Justice, which he self published in 2018, then Highland Journey, the sequel. He is working on the final edit of the third book in the series, Highland Jubilee.

The series begins with a young lady, Bella, and her family immigrating to America from Scotland in 1905. She meets the son of the local lord, and sparks fly, but she is about to leave Scotland, so what can they do? There are gamblers, miners, intrigue and surprises. Parts of the series even take place in Arkansas.

He describes the books as "historical adventure with G-rated romance."

"One of the things I strive for is accuracy," he said, noting he has done "a lot of research."

He added, "The writing of the book is the easy part. Publishing is much harder."

He said as a student, he always made good grades in English classes, but he was not creative.

"I'm absolutely flabbergasted," he said. "I didn't have an ounce of creativity in me."

He said he encourages other people to write because it is so rewarding. His great-grandchildren will never know him, but it is good to have something for them to remember him by, he said.

His son writes, and his granddaughter writes as well, he said.

"I think I started something which I'm very happy about in my family," he said.