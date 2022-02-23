The Weekly Vista obituaries for Feb. 23, 2022

Ronald Bruce Corn

Ronald Bruce Corn, 74, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, with his wife by his side.

He was born Oct. 20, 1947, in Blue Springs, Mo., to Bruce and Davijean (McClure) Corn. On Sept. 15, 1984, he married Judith Ann Rose in Wheaton, Ill. A data processing specialist, he worked for Montgomery Ward and later Sprint in Overland Park, Kan. After retirement, they moved to Bella Vista in 2008. He enjoyed golf and traveling. They joined Bella Vista Community Church and later Engaged Ministries Church in Lowell, Ark. He was a volunteer for the Bella Vista Veterans Wall of Honor, where he maintained the 21 Wall of Honor Flags.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

George William Engle

George William Engle, 89, of Pineville, Mo., died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Lewistown, Penn., to Marcus E. Engle and Mary I. (Fulton) Engle.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He moved to Pineville in 1994, from Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jo; one sister, Irene Snook; and two brothers, Robert C. Engle, Edgar R. Engle.

Survivors include his son, Marcus (Janelle) Engle of Bella Vista, Ark.; his daughter, Mary (Brian) Chambers of Little Rock; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service was be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane, Mo., on Feb. 19, 2022.

Wayne Milton Jones

Wayne Milton Jones, 76, Bella Vista, Ark., died Feb. 14, 2022.

He was born March 13, 1945, in Muskogee, Okla., to Lynn & Lucille (Roland) Jones. He was an IT executive and a registered nurse. He enjoyed golfing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Marciana Pitchford; sons, Wayne Jones, II, Wesley (Meghan) Jones; step-daughter, Emily (Jason) Clark; brother, Don (Lynda Wright) Jones; and two grandchildren.

Ruth A. Rowe

Ruth A. Rowe, aged 94, passed away on February 4, 2022 in Tulsa, where she had lived since 2019 after being a resident of Bella Vista, Arkansas for thirty five years. She moved from Arlington Heights, Illinois to Bella Vista in March of 1985. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, W. John Rowe in 2019 and they were married for 69 years.

Ruth was born on January 28, 1928 in Elroy, Wisconsin to Oscar W. Neuman and Evelyn M. Neuman, both deceased. Her older sister, Jean Collins, and younger brother, William Neuman, are also deceased.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Cathy Casey (Joe) of Bixby, Oklahoma; son, Thomas Rowe (Jan) of Colleyville, Texas; grandchildren: Deborah Stanhope (Bradley) of Mounds, Oklahoma; Bradley Kmita (Kim) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Grant Rowe (Viktoria) of Coppell, Texas; Clark Rowe of Irving, Texas, and eight great grandchildren.

Ruth graduated from Elroy High School in 1945 and in the fall of 1946, she entered the University of Wisconsin–Stout, graduating in 1949 with a degree in home economics and dietary science.

She spent her career raising a family and teaching Home Economics in Middleton, Wisconsin, and Arlington Heights, Illinois until her retirement in 1983.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. the Rivercrest Chapel in Bixby, Oklahoma. She will be laid to rest in Bella Vista at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Bella Vista Community Church in Bella Vista, Arkansas where she and John were members for over 30 years.

Gregory Clayton Tiedemann

Born in Grinnell, Iowa on January 1, 1955, to Clayton and Wannetta Tiedemann.

Passed away on February 3, 2022, in McAllen, Texas while on vacation with his loving wife Barbara by his side.

Greg graduated from Grinnell High School with the class of 1973 and later graduated from Schenectady County Community College in New York State.

Greg married Barbara Prentiss on November 25, 1978, and were a great team no matter what life threw at them!

He enjoyed many professions throughout his life but most of all enjoyed his years of work with Pepsi Cola from which he retired in 2012 as Plant Manager in St Louis, Missouri. Feeling there was yet more to do he started another exciting career with Niagara Bottling as Plant Director in Denver, Colorado which he so very much enjoyed! He retired once again in 2020. His retirement dream was to play golf and enjoy the sport of Trap Shooting which brought them to Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Wannetta; his brother, Gean and his wife Donna; sister-in-law, Helen Ann Prentiss Coon; brother-in-law, Richard Prentiss and his wife Baerbel; his Mother and Father-in-law, Helen and Dick Prentiss; and his beloved dog, Samantha.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Barbara; sister, Joyce Ingels (Harold); brother-in-law, Edward Prentiss (Shirley); sister-in-law, Roberta Sarrutto (Patsy); many nieces, nephews, cousins and cousins-in-laws near and far and his lifelong friends Sam and Vickie Reaves and all the wonderful friends he made since moving to Bella Vista in the golf groups and everyone out at the shooting range.

Greg being the generous soul that he was, has given the gift of sight to 2 individuals through Corneal Donation.

The family would like to thank all his friends and colleagues for the outpouring of prayers and love during this difficult time.

There are no services planned at this time but a family gathering to honor his life will be held at a later date.

Greg - You left your mark on this world - A JOB WELL DONE !! We all love you and will miss you greatly!! RIP Barb and Family

Memorial contributions in Greg Tiedemann's name can be made to : Bella Vista Public Library Foundation 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72714.

